Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE ENV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 378,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,914. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

