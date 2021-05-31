Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.
NYSE ENV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 378,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,914. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.