EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Lowered by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $477.60. 182,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,689. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $486.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,381 shares of company stock worth $28,479,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

