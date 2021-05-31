Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

NYSE BMO opened at $105.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

