EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to Issue Dividend of $1.36 (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.3609 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $88.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

