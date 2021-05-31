Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

ETTYF opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

