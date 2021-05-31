Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.78.

EVBG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.50. 260,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,320. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

