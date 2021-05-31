Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES opened at $81.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

