Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 373.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.53. 1,268,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,728. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $1,355,962.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,976,104.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,706. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.