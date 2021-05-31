Exchange Income (EIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Exchange Income had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.50 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

4/5/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$39.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.45 and a 12 month high of C$41.95.

Get Exchange Income Co alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. Analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.