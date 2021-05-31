Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

