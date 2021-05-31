Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 82.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

