Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.04 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

