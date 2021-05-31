Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Ferguson stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $138.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $302,394,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

