FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FFBW opened at $11.28 on Monday. FFBW has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of FFBW worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

