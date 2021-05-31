Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,034,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FENY opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.