Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 57 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waters were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $322.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $326.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $1,184,195. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

