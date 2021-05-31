Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP opened at $68.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

