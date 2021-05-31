Fifth Third Bancorp Has $180,000 Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $426,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $49,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NYSE:PK opened at $20.79 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

