Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Generac were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $328.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.