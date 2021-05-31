Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 172 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DaVita by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.81. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.