Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $51.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

