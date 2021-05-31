Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) & Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Critical Comparison

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 93.2% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Finance Of America Companies and Rocket Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Companies 2 11 3 0 2.06

Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.92%. Rocket Companies has a consensus target price of $23.79, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A -22.62% -2.39% Rocket Companies 19.96% 139.59% 28.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Rocket Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A Rocket Companies $15.74 billion 2.23 $197.95 million $3.19 5.55

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Finance Of America Companies.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats Finance Of America Companies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. Its solutions also include Core Digital Media, a digital social and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Nexsys, a fintech company, which offers a suite of essential tech solutions for mortgage origination and closing processes through digitization and automation; Lendesk, a technology services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage startup. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc.

