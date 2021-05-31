Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,431 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $846,944,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $343,849,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.40 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,110 shares of company stock valued at $61,202,200 over the last three months.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

