Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,699 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $106.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

