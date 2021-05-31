Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $238.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,435 shares of company stock worth $40,878,975. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

