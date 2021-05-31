Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $1.10 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 247,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

