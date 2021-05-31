Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,133 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $126.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

