Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 11,054 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

