Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $812,000 Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AHT opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

