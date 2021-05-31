Financial Analysis: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 1.21 N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.62 $38.76 million $0.72 8.38

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for loanDepot and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 36.18%. Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.40%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than loanDepot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 19.60% -43.79% 44.97%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats loanDepot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

