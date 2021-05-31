Financial Contrast: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) vs. Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

This table compares Graybug Vision and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A Roche N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Graybug Vision and Roche, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 4 3 0 2.43 Roche 2 7 3 0 2.08

Graybug Vision currently has a consensus price target of $17.29, suggesting a potential upside of 334.31%. Given Graybug Vision’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than Roche.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graybug Vision and Roche’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$27.53 million ($5.25) -0.76 Roche $64.54 billion 4.64 $15.25 billion $2.65 16.51

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision. Graybug Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Roche shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation. The company also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, it supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. Roche Holding AG has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza, as well as SemaThera Inc. to develop biologicals for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and other ischemic retinal diseases; and has collaboration with Affimed N.V to study AFM24 in combination with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor in EGFR expressing solid tumors. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.