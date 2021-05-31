Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $7.03

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $7.03 or 0.00019598 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $83.79 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,917,038 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.