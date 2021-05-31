First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 49.5% in May

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 484,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.85. 447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,249. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

