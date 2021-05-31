First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 44.3% in May

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the April 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QABA opened at $59.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

