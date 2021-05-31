First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

FPX opened at $121.01 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $137.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.37.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

