FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 77.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

A number of analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

LON FGP traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,878,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.80. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £995.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

