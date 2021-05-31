FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.67. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.