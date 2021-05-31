Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in May

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 2,100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,800.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF remained flat at $$11.77 during trading on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.