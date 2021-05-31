FOAM Market Capitalization Achieves $11.19 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One FOAM coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and $14,067.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,515,058 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

