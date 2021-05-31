Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report $384.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.30 million and the lowest is $370.86 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 125,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,521. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $972,441. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

