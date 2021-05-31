Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 29th total of 410,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.89 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $972,441. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

