Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $11.00 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $394.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRLN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

