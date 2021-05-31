Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.500-12.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$830 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.80.

FLGT stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,506. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,353 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

