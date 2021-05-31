FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 29th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.40. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

