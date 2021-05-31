FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

