fyeth.finance (YETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $199,699.00

fyeth.finance (CURRENCY:YETH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. fyeth.finance has a market cap of $1.26 million and $199,699.00 worth of fyeth.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One fyeth.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00006353 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, fyeth.finance has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About fyeth.finance

fyeth.finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 552,450 coins. fyeth.finance’s official message board is contact-96561.medium.com . fyeth.finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceFyeth . The official website for fyeth.finance is fyeth.finance

fyeth.finance Coin Trading

