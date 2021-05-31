Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

