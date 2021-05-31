GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

