Geller Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.2% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

