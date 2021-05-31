Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Generac were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 1,020.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $328.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

